Nhongo appointed ZAKIS head of project

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Services (ZAKIS) has appointed Mr Kumbirai Nhongo as the new head of project.

ZAKIS is part of a larger 40 million euro European (EU)-funded Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) that was launched in 2019.

Mr Nhongo is taking over from Mr Waddilove Sansole, who resigned in December 2021 to pursue other ventures.

Mr Nhongo is a business leader and development practitioner with extensive experience in various sectors.

He is a multi-skilled individual, with competencies in governance, policy, capacity building, project development and management.

In addition, Mr Nhongo is adept in business development, citizen engagement, and communications.

In terms of educational background, he holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of South Africa, and a Bachelor of Business Administration (majoring in accounting) from Solusi University.

Mr Nhongo also has a Master of Science degree in Governance and Leadership from the African Leadership and Management Academy (an affiliate of NUST).

He has worked in broadcasting, at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre among other areas.

ZAKIS development partners comprise Welthungerhilfe (WHH), Community Technology Development Organisation (CTDO), Sustainable Agriculture Technology (SAT) and ICRISAT.

//