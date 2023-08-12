Nhuma remains tight lipped on backroom staff

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

NEWLY appointed Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Johanisi Nhuma has remained tight lipped on whether he will bring his own backroom staff or not at Amakhosi Amahle.

The former Manica Diamonds coach was named Chiefs new boss on Wednesday following his eight months long sojourn at Southern Region Division One side Jordan Sinnot.

Addressing his first club press conference, Nhuma said: “I am happy that I have been welcomed well at Bulawayo Chiefs. I would want to comment on the matter of bringing my backroom staff as I’m yet to settle down. But in football you can actually work with anyone.”

He added: “This is a big club. There is a very big difference between Division One football and Premier Soccer League football. In Division One you work more on the basics while in the PSL you concentrate more on the tactical aspects.”

Nhuma took over the coaching reigns at Amakhosi Amahle from Joseph Sibindi who was thrust into the position of head coach following the departure of Lizwe Sweswe.

Sweswe is now with Sheasham.

Sibindi was in charge of five league games at Bulawayo Chiefs that saw him post two wins and three defeats, a development that put him at a 40 percent success rate as he managed to see his charges collect a paltry six points from a possible 15.

He was eventually fired with club not happy about his results.

In his first assignment, Nhuma will lead Amakhosi Amahle in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie against Highlanders set for Barboufields Stadium tomorrow. [email protected]