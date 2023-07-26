Nigel Mlauzi ready for new season

The Sunday News

Online Reporter 

ZIMBABWE soccer player Nigel Mlauzi who plays for Botswana side Nico United has declared himself ready for the new season.

Mlauzi joined Nico from Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC last season and managed to score three goals. “Last season I can say that I was getting used to the environment and type of play in the league, but I am now used to the situation and I am geared up for the upcoming season.”

nico started training last week, and Mlauzi will hope to up his game once the new season starts.

The Botswana Football Association has not yet announced.

The league is home to many Zimbabwean lads such as the duo of Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku who have just won the league with Jwaneng Galaxy, and coach Mandla Mpofu who recently found a new home at Sua Flamingoes, which used to be home to another Zimbabwean Rahman Gumbo.

 

