Night time refuse collection for Bulawayo CBD

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will from next Monday be collecting refuse in the Central Business District (CBD)at night.

In statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said refuse in CBD will now be collected between 8pm and 6am.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise its valued residents that it will be commencing night time refuse collection in the Central Business District with effect from Monday, 21 November 2022.

“The collection will be done from 8pm until 6am. If for any reason, refuse is not collected on the scheduled day, residents are advised that the collection will be done on the next scheduled day hence they should keep the bins within their properties and not dump,” said Mr Dube.

Property owners have been requested to ensure that refuse collection crews access refuse during that period.

“Properties that are not accessible will not have their refuse collected and the owners might be required to take the refuse to the disposal site at their own cost. Additionally, property owners in the Central Business District are reminded that by law they are required to have refuse receptacles. Refuse should be placed in bins or plastic receptacles and kept in a tidy state ready for collection by Council. Failure to adhere to this might lead to the property owners being prosecuted,” said Mr Dube.