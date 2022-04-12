Nine athletes qualify for Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge semifinals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NINE athletes have so far qualified for the semifinals of this year’s Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge whose final is taking place on 30 April at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Main Arena.

At the qualifiers held at Morris Depot in Harare on Monday, seven athletes qualified for the semifinals. These are Wellington Varevi, Tapiwa Chineka, Nyasha Mutsetse, Levison Mapfuwa, Humphrey Kunaka, Elijah Mabhunu and Bornface Jeki. Before that, Godwin Katakura and Nomore Wiriki had already made it to the semis. The athletes that have qualified are from Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland Central.

Varevi won the Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge in 2018 while Mabhunu was the champion two years earlier.

Bulawayo Athletics Board chairman, Watson Madanyika said more qualifiers are lined up for White City on 13, 18 and 24 April, with the venue to be used for the semifinals on 29 April. Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda is also a venue for the qualifiers to be held on 24 April.

“On Wednesday, and Independence Day, qualifiers are taking place at White City. On 24 April, the qualifiers are in Gwanda at Phelandaba Stadium. White City is hosting the last qualifiers on 27 April before the semifinals on 29 April at White City to determine the 20 that will go to the finals at ZITF.

“The qualifiers are open to athletes from athletes from all corners,’’ Madanyika said.

According to the Bab boss, the sponsors are still finalizing the prizes.

“In terms of prizes, we are in discussing with our sponsors, we should have the figures soon. The athletes are really excited, they are really grateful to the sponsors. This race enhances the speed of athletes especially for those who run 1 500 metres,’’ he said.

The Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge is making a return after not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. [email protected]_29