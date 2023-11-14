Nine on the run for Barbourfields murder

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are seeking the help of the public in locating nine suspects who allegedly murdered a 39-year-old man at Barbourfields stadium in September during a premier soccer league match pitting Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

The victim- Msilisi Magutshwa- succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was attacked by a group of 10 when the now deceased attempted to stop the group from assaulting his friend with a sjambok.

One of the suspects has since been arrested.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube revealed that Bongani Sibanda (31) was arrested on Monday while the other nine were still on the run.

Sibanda was arrested after police received information that he was at Mzilikazi rank trying to board to Nkayi.

“On 3 September, the now deceased was at Barbourfields stadium watching a football match with his friends. One of his friend was assaulted with a sjambok for pushing on of the accused person. The now deceased who was trying to rescue his friend was also assaulted severely and sustained a swollen face. His condition deteriorated and was taken to Mpilo Hospital on 5 September where he was admitted and kept complaining of a severe headache. He them passed away on 13 September of which a post mortem was made which stated that he died of assault and head injuries. A police report was made,” said Insp Ncube.

Upon being arrested Sibanda reportedly admitted that he was responsible for assaulting the now deceased but not alone as he was helped by his friends who are still at large.

“Upon being interviewed he admitted to have assaulted the now deceased and his friend. He further confessed that during the course of assaulting the now deceased, his accomplices Nevias Sibanda, Professor Sibanda, Elias Ncube, Muzi Ncube, Meluleki Sibanda, Bongani Ncube, Ntabeni Ncube, Ntabeni Nkosikhona Tshuma, and John Moyo who are still at large joined in and heavily assaulted the now deceased,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson urged the public not to take the law into their own hands as this may result in unnecessary loss of lives.