Ninjas on the prowl: Can the Chiefs stop Mapeza?

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO Chiefs host FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium this afternoon in arguably the highlight game of the weekend fixtures in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The match looks set to have major implications on the race for the championship for both teams. When Chiefs walk onto the turf, they have their opportunity to nibble at FC Platinum’s lead, with Portuguese coach, Nilton Terroso seeking a first victory over a Norman Mapeza side that is rebuilding after three championships.

For the two sides, this is match day three of their 2022 Castle Premier Soccer League campaign and it promises to be a cracker of an encounter. With players moving from one to the other and experience being added to the mix by the home side, the football hierarchy could just be redefined after 90 minutes this afternoon.

The focus will be drawn towards Kelvin Madzongwe and the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis in their first match against their former employers with coach Terroso’s sales pitch having lured them to the club during the January transfer window.

The trio joins Obadiah Tarumbwa, Obriel Chirinda, Perfect Chikwende and Ghanian, Dela Akorli who also signed for what is quickly becoming Bulawayo’s and perhaps even Zimbabwe’s super-club.

However, Terroso is not keen on declaring a title push just yet: “We are not obsessed or solely focused on immediate success.

What we are building here is trying to sustain success and find consistency within the league and be able to create a foundation of what will be success consecutively in the future,” he said at his club’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We don’t want to take too big of a step forward and have to take steps backwards after that. They have to show the players what is needed to win. I am proud to have them. I have no doubt that they will be crucial additions.”

The new additions bring a new dimension to Chiefs who may now play an unfamiliar yet disciplined and aggressive style that could prove crucial with the new signings adding grit to the side.

Madzongwe has been the conductor-in-chief for Platinum. His passing range and radar remain versatile and unerring, but he has also shown a keen eye for goal over the years.

And he has joined Chiefs to do just that!

FC Platinum may struggle to control midfield having lost key enforcer Madzongwe.

Two games into their season, Chiefs have already garnered four points from one win and one draw, leaving them five points adrift of surprise leaders Manica Diamonds who have played one game more.

Their opponents today are two points ahead, but could very well come undone today.

Most poignantly there are only three places and two points separating the two sides, but Chief’s efforts off the field are not to be underestimated.

Pure Platinum Play’s bigger concern may be whether Tarumbwa leads the line for the visitors. The experienced forward has had a fairly prolific career, scored goals and created them.

But with or without Tarumbwa, Chiefs now have a very able midfield, a deep and talented squad that has enough firepower to see off any opponent.

Add to that defence that now includes the Moyo twins, Mapeza could just drive back to Zvishavane with a hernia!

Mapeza has been forced to rebuild, losing his experienced players as the club attempts to concentrate on younger players.

Be it as it may, this for a championship chasing side could end very badly for both the coach and management.

In the only other PSL fixture this afternoon, problem-ridden Caps United are away to Black Rhinos at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

The Green Machine has been riddled with every bit of problem of late from player strikes to financial challenges. Having returned to Caps, coach Lloyd Chitembwe may very well be regretting that decision and thinking he ought to have stayed put at Harare City.

Does he have enough to muster some sort of title challenge? Or is he resigned to fighting for a mid-table finish given his club’s administrative problems? Time will tell!

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Caps United (Sakubva)

All matches start at 3pm. @RealSimbaJemwa