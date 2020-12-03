Njabulo Ncube appointed as Mountaineers coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international fast bowler Njabulo Ncube has been appointed as the coach at Mountaineers for the 2020/21 domestic cricket season.

He has taken over from Shepherd Makunura who is now in charge at Southern Rocks who are making their return to top-flight cricket for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

The 31-year-old Ncube, who represented Zimbabwe in one Test and one ODI, is one of the highly regarded up-and-coming coaches on the local scene.

After helping Rising Stars to the Pro50 Championship title while serving as the national academy side’s assistant coach in 2017/18, their first year of competing in the List A tournament, he went on to assume a similar role at Tuskers up until his latest move.

His departure has seen veteran player John Nyumbu being promoted to the role of player/assistant coach at the Bulawayo-based side.

Zimbabwe Cricket said as previously announced, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Walter Chawaguta and Douglas Hondo will remain in charge at Eagles, Rhinos and Tuskers respectively.

The provincial sides will have the following serving as assistant coaches-cum-team managers, Erick Chauluka (Eagles), Steady Musoso (Mountaineers), Mufaro Chiturumani (Rhinos), Stanley Chioza (Southern Rocks) and Mbekezeli Mabuza (Tuskers).

Elton Chigumbura is now a player/assistant coach at Eagles, with Shingi Masakadza, Chris Mpofu and Cephas Zhuwao taking up similar roles at Mountaineers, Rhinos and Southern Rocks respectively. @Mdawini_29