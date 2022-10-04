Nkayi district hospital gets Government donated ambulance

Acting District Medical Officer for Nkayi Dr Herald Dube shows the ambulance Nkayi District hospital received from government on Monday.

Nqobile Bhebhe, in Nkayi

NKAYI District Hospital in Matabeleland North province on Monday received an ambulance as part of the government’s commitment to improving health service delivery in the province.

Recently, Beitbridge, Filabusi, Plumtree and Umzingwane districts in Matabeleland South Province also received ambulances.

Acting district medical officer, Dr Herold Dube said the ambulance will go a long way in solving transport problems that are faced in the district.

He said the ambulance will serve close to 100 000 people.

“The ambulance that was received by the province last week has now been handed over to the district.

“The ambulance is going to be helpful to the whole district as it will serve at least 100 000 people including neighboring communities,” he said.

However, Dr Dube said there is a need for more ambulances.

“We have four ambulances of which three are not functional.

“We still need more ambulances. We hope we are going to utilise this one very well and maintain it in such a way that it is going to last long.

“We thank the Government for the ambulance. We need more ambulances as the district is large. There are areas that are difficult to access.”

Nkayi South Member of Parliament, Stars Mathe said the ambulance will go a long way in alleviating transport challenges faced by the hospital and the district.

“In recent days, one of the ambulances had an accident so with the timely allocation of this one, we hope that transport challenges would be eased,” she said.

Hlangabeza High school matron, Mrs Sithembiso Sibindi said the additional ambulance is of great relief to patients who were walking long distances to health facilities.

“We are having a shortage of ambulances and this affects women the most especially pregnant ones.

“Patients were walking long distances but with an additional ambulance, the community will be well served.

“We are asking for more ambulances,” she said.