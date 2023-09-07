Nketa woman finds joy in recycling bottles

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

IN a bid to escape the monotony of indoor life, a 63-year-old woman from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo has taken up the task of collecting and selling recyclable bottles.

Alongside three friends, the woman, who identified herself as MaNdlovu, ventures into suburbs such as Morningside, Bahram Green, West Summerton, and Newton West in search of discarded bottles that can be recycled.

“I hate staying at home all the time,” she said “I developed the habit two years ago and still doing it today. I am used to it and do it out of love. I started doing this on my own but three of my friends have joined me.”

The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, clarified that her motivation for engaging in this activity was not due to financial constraints.

“I am not doing it out of lack of finances as I have a child who supports me, although it also helps me receive a little income to take care of my other needs,” she said.

The amount of money she earns from this endeavor is directly proportional to the quantity of bottles she collects, as they are weighed for payment.

To accumulate approximately $100, she typically collects bottles over a period of one months. In order to acquire a larger volume of bottles, she sometimes purchases them from dustbin collectors at a lower price.

The 63-year-old expressed satisfaction in contributing to the cleanliness of certain areas by clearing away littered bottles. She highlighted that some regions have an abundance of discarded bottles, and she is pleased to assist in their removal.

