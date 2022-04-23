Nkomo’s brilliant all-round exploits hand Zimbabwe second win at Capricorn T20I tri-series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE picked up their second win at the Capricorn Women’s Twenty20 International triangular series when they defeated Uganda by 22 runs at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, Namibia on Friday.

Josephine Nkomo was outstanding with bat and ball as she powered the Lady Chevrons to yet another triumph over Uganda after they defeated the same opponents by eight runs on Thursday. Nkomo, who in to bat at number six top scored with an unbeaten 43 off 38 balls and was complemented by Sharne Mayers (36) and skipper Mary-Anne Musonda (21) as Zimbabwe posted 127/5 in 20 overs.

Uganda were restricted to 105/6 in 20 overs. Medium pace bowler Nkomo had two wickets for 16 runs in four overs while fellow seamer Michelle Mavunga had 2/22 from the same number of overs. Spinners Anesu Mushangwe and Loryn Phiri had one wicket apiece. Mavunga is one the leading wicket takers in the tri-series with five wickets.

Zimbabwe are in action once again when they clash with Namibia on Saturday morning, with the Namibians in action again in the afternoon when they square off with Uganda.

The three teams are meeting each other three times before they clash in the final on 26 April. – @Mdawini_29