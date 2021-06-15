Nkulumane, Emakhandeni identified as Covid-19 hotspots

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO, on Monday, recorded 15 cases out of the 118 new Covid-19 cases as Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern suburbs in the city, have been classified as Covid-19 hotspots.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Child Care report, the country recorded three more Covid-19 related deaths with Mashonaland West having the highest number of 38 new cases followed by Harare with 18 new cases while Manicaland had 13 cases.

Masvingo recorded 12 cases while Midlands and Mashonaland East had six cases each. The two provinces of Matabeleland provinces had four cases each while Mashonaland Central had two cases.

All the 118 new cases are local transmissions.

“Lockdown Update: Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe have been put under localised lockdowns. Hotspot update: Masvingo District, Chiredzi in Masvingo Province and Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs in Bulawayo have been classified as hotspots,” reads the update.

Previously it was Kwekwe, which had been on localised lockdown following a surge in positive cases in the district with the Indian variant having been detected in some of the new cases.

Last week Cabinet approved that the lockdown in Kwekwe be extended by a further two weeks.

“As of June 14, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 40 077 confirmed cases, 37 027 recoveries and 1 635 deaths,” reads the statement.

As for the vaccination programme, as of Monday, 421 got their first dose bringing the cumulative for first dose to 693 568 while 724 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 414 635.

Last Saturday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care announced the reintroduction of a stiffer lockdown as government moves to curb the rising number of new infections.