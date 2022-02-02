Nkulumane residents catch thief in the act

Nomagugu Mpofu, Online Reporter

NKULUMANE residents on Wednesday morning meted instant justice on a 19-year-old thief who was part of a gang that had attempted to break into a house in the suburb and steal car wheels from a car that was parked inside.

Residents teamed up with the local neighbourhood watch committee to deter the gang that was travelling in a Toyota Wish and they managed to catch the unidentified 19-year-old male, after his accomplice sped off leaving him at the mercy of the mob.

Upon interrogation he told residents that he was from the nearby suburb of Tshabalala Extension.

He initially refused to name his accomplices who were driving the Toyota Wish and who are still at large. However, once he was handed over to the police, he told them everything.

“The robbery team began their ‘mission’ in the middle of the night but local dogs began barking and alerted the homeowners and the rest of the neighborhood. As the dogs continued barking, home owners became aware of a possible break in and began to switch on their house lights and arrange to congregate,” said one of the neighbourhood watch committee members who declined to be named.

The residents took him to the nearest police station, Tshabalala Police Station where he was detained.

