No 6PM to 6AM curfew in Byo: Govt

Harare Bureau

Bulawayo is not under the intensified lockdown measures which include the 6pm to 6am curfew measure, as recently announced in some sections of the media, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister John Mangwiro has said.

The announcement comes after the media has this week reported that the police in Bulawayo have introduced a curfew after some Bulawayo suburbs have been declared Covid-19 hotspots.

Dismissing the reports while addressing journalists in Harare yesterday Dr Mangwiro advised that only the Presidium announces such lockdown developments.

“I heard there are certain sections of the media purporting that Bulawayo is under lockdown.