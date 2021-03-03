No adverse reactions after 25 000 vaccinations

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THERE has been no known adverse reactions among the 25 077 people inoculated using the Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine since the country began its vaccination programme, with only one mild reaction that resulted in a rush being the only alarm raising incident recorded so far.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa made the announcement at a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, as she highlighted that Government would be closely guided by a team of experts as it rolls out the vaccine programme.

“Russia Federation, Republic of India and the United Kingdom have all pledged donation of various vaccines, with Russia promising 20 000 of the Sputnik V vaccine and India promising 75 000 doses. Government has established a team of experts drawn from academia, ministry of Health and Child Care and research and clinical practitioners to monitor the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“The teams’ recommendations will guide the country’s vaccination rollout programme at all times. No major adverse reactions have been recorded to date, except for the single case of a minor reaction which manifested in a rush,” she said.

The country had recorded a total of 36 148 cumulative cases, with 33 diagnosed yesterday. Four deaths were registered across the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 1472. The national recovery rate stands at 91.9 percent, with 1687 active cases.