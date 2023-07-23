No Brazilian show at Baobab as Yadah lose

Langton Nyakwenda in NGEZI

Yadah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

THE three Brazilian players who were unveiled at Yadah recently turned up at Baobab yesterday but watched from the stands as the hosts crumbled against a more experienced Chicken Inn side.

Joao Pedro (20), Pereira de Brito David (21) and Luciano Farias Juan (20), are yet to get their work permits. According to Yadah chairman, Everson Chatambudza, confirmed the Brazilians are now set to feature against Dynamos at Barbourfields next weekend.

But, they must have been disappointed as their new teammates were torn apart by the 2015 league champions in Mhondoro yesterday.

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars winger Michael Charamba, who is very familiar with the Baobab turf, scored a brace, after Malvin Hwata had given the Gamecocks an early lead.

It took only 90 seconds for Chicken Inn to surge ahead when Hwata bundled the ball home, capitalising on a sleepy Yadah Stars defence.

Six minutes later Brian Muza broke through, but failed to beat Yadah keeper Panashe Nyabunga in a one on one situation.

But the youthful goalie was to blame for Chicken Inn’s second as he failed to deal with a rather tame shot by Charamba in the 37th minute.

The speedy Charamba slalomed his way past a cluster of defenders before beating a diving Nyabunga.

He grabbed a brace with a free kick early in the second-half. Once again, Nyabunga was badly positioned.

Charamba, who partnered Muza and Hwata in a front three, was troublesome the whole afternoon. On most occasions, the trio combined neatly.

That was not the case for Yadah who had the hard running Jerry Chipangura fighting a lone battle upfront.

His deflected shot hit the bar late in the first half.

However, Yadah did not go down without a fight as they managed to pull one back from the spot late on.

Substitute Junior Zindoga won the penalty and converted it.

The result moved Chicken Inn to 25 points, six behind log leaders and ensured a perfect recovery from last weekend’s morale sapping 0-2 defeat against Dynamos.

For Yadah, it was a case of blowing hot and cold as the Miracle Boys failed to build on to last weekend’s historic 1-0 win against defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava.

In the end, Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore went home a relieved man.

“It’s important for us to keep collecting points, remain part of the chasing pack and see what happens,” he said.

“Our league is tough, no easy meat, everyone is fighting for his life.

“All the teams are doing well.”

Calum English-Brown was given a rare run for Chicken Inn.

Despite rocking for Whawha last season, the “White Lion” is yet to start for Chicken Inn.

He was recommended by Joey Antipas before the veteran gaffer was reassigned to the post of technical director.