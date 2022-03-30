No domestic men’s T20 title defence for Tuskers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE will be no title defence for Tuskers in Zimbabwe Cricket’s men’s domestic Twenty20 cricket competition.

On Tuesday, Tuskers suffered their third defeat in the T20 competition when they lost by eight wickets to Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club. The defeat left Tuskers languishing at the bottom of the five-team log with just 10 points secured from one win, which means they will not be able to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe’s dazzling innings of 77 off just 53 balls propelled Alliance Health Eagles to a seven-wicket victory over Southern Rocks at Old Hararians Sports Club on Tuesday.

The victory saw them storming into the domestic T20 competition final, completing a remarkable turnaround after they lost their first two matches of the tournament.

Eagles will clash with Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The championship-deciding match was originally scheduled for Thursday.

“ZC is lining up a variety of activities to make this Saturday a fun-filled and completely memorable day. Attendance will be free of charge but spectators will be asked to produce proof of their full vaccination against Covid-19 in order to gain entry into the venue. Gates will be closed once the permitted capacity has been reached,’’ read a statement from ZC.

The women’s final is taking place at Harare Sports Club on Thursday morning with Mountaineers and Eagles squaring off. [email protected]_29