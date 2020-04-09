No Easter gatherings-Police

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE have ordered that there will be no Easter Holiday gatherings in the country and that people must observe the holiday while indoors as a means to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The nation will commemorate the Easter Holidays from Friday until Monday and traditionally the holidays are marked with huge gatherings of church organisations and travels.

In a statement national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no movement of people and cars will be allowed during the period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is therefore urging all Zimbabweans to observe the Easter Holiday whilst at home with a view of containing the spread of COVID-19. No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country’s roads excerpt those with exemptions.

“Those with exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing this privilege,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police were also worried by growing number of vehicles that are being parked in in the Central Business Districts for no valid reason.

“The security services have noted with concern an increase in the volume of traffic, with some vehicles being parked in the Central Business District for the whole day with no valid reason or purpose.

“Such vehicles will be impounded with the owners being arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said so far 2885 people have been arrested countrywide for flouting the lockdown.

“Police has since intensified patrols surveillance and roadblocks with a view of nabbing those openly defying COVID-19 lockdown measures,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the nation must remain conscious of safety and security during this period and act responsibly in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19.