No easy ride for Highlanders

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 season campaign has reached a fever pitch and it has turned out not to be an easy ride for Bulawayo football giants, Highlanders.

With five rounds of play remaining for Bosso, it happens that they will be involved in tricky ties.

It will be a hectic season conclusion for Amahlolanyama at a time they have been seeking to exorcise the ghosts that have been haunting them.

Their fine run that saw them go for an incredible 19 games unbeaten came to a halt when they succumbed to defending league champions FC Platinum 2-0 in a Week 20 fixture that was played at Mandava Stadium.

Thereafter, the Baltemar Brito mentored side started blowing hot and cold in a development that saw them lose pole position to high riding Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are under the guidance of Takesure Chiragwi, are now chasing a cup double after having booked a Chibuku Super Cup final berth after they hammered army side Black Rhinos in a semi-final that was played at Gweru’s Gibbo Stadium last weekend.

Today Bosso will entertain former league’s Cup Kings Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium.

After that, the black and white army will make the trip to Lowveld for their game against tricky Triangle United.

Triangle have been struggling and they will be hard-pressed to get a positive result against Bosso in their quest to survive the dreaded chop. After their assignment against Triangle United, Highlanders will then welcome Herentals College before they meet Jairos Tapera coached Manica Diamonds.

Diamonds have been enjoying a rich vein of form which present Bosso with another taxing encounter As if that will not be enough, Highlanders will conclude their season with a thorny encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Emagumeni. Bosso are on 48 points, nine behind Ngezi Platinum Stars who are set to face Hwange at Colliery Stadium this afternoon.

In their last five games Bosso have drawn three matches and lost two. This means from a possible 15 points they have managed to collect a paltry three points, which puts them on a success rate of 20 percent.

It has undoubtedly been a worrisome situation for Brito and his charges as they have connived to deceive the success starved Bosso family that has been starved of the league title since 2006. And Brito knows that it has not been pointing to the good for them.

“We have not got good results but everyone has to do his best. The players have been greatly fighting for starting places. We need to finish the season in a good position. We are very confident that will happen,” said Brito.

This afternoon’s match against Makepekepe will be the third match between the two sides this season. The two giants will march into the cauldron of Emagumeni which was

the venue of their first leg encounter that Bosso won 2-1.

Then Caps United were the home side before the two clubs locked horns at the same venue in a Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal tie that saw the Green Machine knock Bosso out of the contest after a penalty lottery that ended 5-3.

The two antagonists had played a two all draw in regulation time.

Today’s Fixtures

Today's Fixtures

Dynamos v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields Stadium) Yadah v Kariba (Baobab)