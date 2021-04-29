No fire at pump stations: BCC

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has refuted social media claims that a fire broke out at one of their booster stations, instead revealing that all their pump stations were operating at maximum.

On Wednesday there were a number of posts on social media that claimed that a fire had broke out at Fernhill booster station with an audio recording advising residents to stock up on their water supplies.

However, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, in a statement, has dismissed the allegations as being false and malicious.

He has instead clarified that the fire being referred to, broke out at an illegal miners camp which is located a distance away from the booster station.

“The fire that on the audio is purported to have occurred at Fernhill Booster Station in actual fact occurred at one of the Illegal Miners (Makorokoza) camps quite a distance from the Booster station.

“It did not reach the Station and was not even visible from the Booster Station. Council wishes to advise residents to ignore the false social media audio circulation as the city’s water pumping remains normal and at maximum,” said Mr Dube.

The Town Clerk adviced residents that in future to avoid unnecessary confusion and panic, residents should ignore any circulation on the City that does not bear and carry the City of Bulawayo logo and insignia.