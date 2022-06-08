No monkey pox cases recorded in Zimbabwe yet.

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care says to date the country has not recorded any cases of monkey pox but warned members of the public to remain vigilant following an outbreak of the disease in 19 endemic and non-endemic countries within and outside Africa.

As of 26 May, 257 laboratories-confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases had been reported and zero deaths were reported in non-endemic countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the disease is not endemic in Zimbabwe.

“Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease endemic to Central and West Africa. The disease is not endemic in Zimbabwe. It spreads through close contact with people, animals, or material infected with the virus. Symptoms of the disease include rash, fever, headache, muscle ache, swelling, and back pain. The symptoms of monkey pox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox,” said the Ministry.

“There is no proven treatment for monkey pox virus infection and the disease resolves on its own within few weeks and it can be fatal with a case fatality rate of up to six percent.”

The virus can be prevented and controlled by avoiding contact with animals that can harbor the virus, avoiding contact with materials such as bedding and clothing that has been in contact with a sick animal or person, isolating suspected infected patients, using personal protective equipment and practicing good hand hygiene.

“Prevention and control measures of the virus are avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus including animals that are sick or that have been found dead from unknown causes, avoiding contact with any material, such as bedding and clothing that has been in contact with a sick animal or person suspected to have monkey pox infection, separating suspected infected patients from others who could be at risk of infection, practicing good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and using personal protective equipment when caring the suspected patients,” said the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to reassure the public that currently no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, but is monitoring the evolving of the situation of the outbreak in other countries with keen interest. The Ministry has also placed its structures on high alert. Anyone who suspects that they have similar symptoms as that of monkey pox should report to the nearest health facility as soon as possible or call our toll-free line 2019 for assistance.”