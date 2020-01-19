No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are still to receive feedback from Chinese club, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic on whether they are interested in signing striker, Prince Dube who has been in China for almost a month.

Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer said they were yet to get communication from Xi’an-based Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic regarding the 22-year-old striker but should be hearing from them in the coming days.

“We have yet to get an update on the outcome of the trials. We will know in the next few days, so far there’s no offer,’’ Dube said.

He could not be drawn to state the price they have placed on the Warriors striker but sources have said that Highlanders are expecting about US$300 000, an amount that would certainly play a significant role in wiping off the club’s legacy debt.

Bosso are looking to maximise on the Dube transfer seeing that it could take some more years before they sell another player of such magnitude.

Dube left for the Asian nation at the end of last month for trials at Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, a team that plays in the China League One, that country’s second tier competition. Last season, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic finished in ninth position in the 16-team league with 44 points, these secured from 13 wins and five draws.

Zimbabwean striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, South African Dino Ndlovu and Zambian Jacob Mulenga are some of the notable names who played in the Chinese League One in 2019.

—@Mdawini_29