No one will die of hunger, Mohadi says

Zanu-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi introduces Zanu-PF party candidate for Tsholotsho South Cde Musa Ncube at a rally held in Tshefunye in Tsholotsho yesterday. (Pictures by Obey Sibanda)

Vincent Gono in Tsholotsho, Features Editor

ZANU-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has assured the country’s communities that they will not suffer the effects of drought as a result of the current dry spell that has significantly reduced their projected yields as the Government is going to be up to task in ensuring food security.

Addressing thousands of people gathered at Tshefunye business centre in Tsholotsho South, Matabeleland North province yesterday, for a star rally to garner support for the party’s candidate Cde Musa Ncube ahead of the 26 March by-elections, Cde Mohadi said the party was not going to allow the country’s citizens to suffer from food insecurity but was going to ensure that the line ministry responsible for social protection avails maize and other grains to all communities that have food deficits.

He said the Zanu-PF Government was putting in place a number of long-term strategies to ensure people in Matabeleland North were catered for in terms of food self-sufficiency.

“Our goal as a party is to transform rural areas by improving the economic and social conditions.

As a party our objectives towards our rural transformation efforts include the elimination of poverty through ensuring food security, creation of rural employment opportunities, and ensuring adequate participation of the rural populace in their development process.

As a Party we have adopted a number of strategies for this process and these include agricultural development including the successful intwasa which has witnessed many households being food secure,” he said.

He said through devolution that sought to empower local communities through the use of their natural resources, the people of Tsholotsho were going to benefit from the completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani where the Government was going to create a greenbelt that would make the district and the province as a whole food secure as well as increase household incomes for people.

He said the notion that the lake was built to supply water to Bulawayo alone was not true.

Cde Mohadi said the youths were going to benefit from the tourism value chain where the government was going to avail hunting and fishing licences while a quota was also going to be reserved for those who want to get into tourism.

“As a party we understand that to build this nation we need to empower our people and give them the freedom to collectively decide their development trajectory.

As locals of Tsholotsho you have a deeper understanding of your environment better than anyone, institution or Non Governmental Organisation.

As Government, we do not envisage to take away that freedom of you owning your development path, but instead we intend to facilitate that process by availing funds for development.

Your rich cultural and natural resources that you carry as a province should benefit you first before anyone else.

We need to develop more economic zones in this province as this will ensure that we capitalise on various investment opportunities for your benefit.

“This province is predominantly a tourist destination with rich fauna and flora.

But unfortunately, most of our local people here in Matabeleland North do not have the opportunity to take part in the tourism value chain.

As a Party we are working on best ways to empower our youths in this province to take part in the tourism value chain.

We will avail hunting and fishing licences to youths and we will also reserve a quota for all youths who want to participate in tourism,” he said, amid ululations from party supporters.

The party’s Vice President also called on the people to have confidence in the country’s currency and reaffirmed the notion that Zimbabwe was not going to adopt the United States dollar or any other foreign currency as its official currency as this had created problems of stunting economic growth before.

“The economy never grew, instead, it shrunk.

Although things were relatively stable in terms of pricing, our economy could not expand due to the fact that it was expensive in the region because we had adopted one of the strongest currencies in the world and it was vulnerable to all sorts of risks.

As a country we became prone to many foreign nationals taking advantage of the availability of the US$ in our economy and siphoned it out of our country.

“The irony is that we were buying the US$ at a premium yet the economy was not exporting. Instead of using the little foreign currency we had to grow the economy the major pre-occupation became that of buying money to import trinkets.

This is why it is important for us to have our own currency,” he explained.

Turning to the emotive Gukurahundi issue, Cde Mohadi said the province also suffered from the political episode and urged people not to allow themselves to be divided by opposition politicians using Gukurahundi at the expense of unity and development.

“Unfortunately, we have an opposition that believes in violence, division and chaos as a formula for development.

They have used Gukurahundi to stir up our people’s emotions in order divide us at the expense of development.

Our President, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa has opened the democratic space and has encouraged our people to discuss freely and open up about Gukurahundi so that we can bring closure to this issue and build the country together.

I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that traditional leaders have a critical and fundamental role to play in peace building and conflict resolution in the country,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said the country has had a number of conflicts before dating back to the 1960s, but people found each other using indigenous systems of resolving issues.