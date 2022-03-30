No PCR test for returning, fully vaccinated residents

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET has directed that fully vaccinated returning residents and visitors entering Zimbabwe will no longer be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate upon arrival at the country’s ports of entry.

Only those who are unvaccinated will still be required to produce a negative PCR certificate.

In her post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa returning residents and visitors will now be required to produce valid vaccination certificates.

“Cabinet has resolved that returning residents and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry. Only a valid vaccination certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with any one of the WHO-approved vaccines will suffice.

“This is in recognition of the declining Covid-19 new cases, most of which are now very mild or have no symptoms and increasing vaccination coverage. A negative PCR certificate will only be a requirement if the returning resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed that the number of new Covid-19 cases decreased to 1 301 during the week under review, compared to the 2 004 recorded the previous week.

“The nation is being informed that as at 28 March, 2022, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 245 927, with 237 295 recoveries and 5 438 deaths. The recovery rate was 96 percent, with 3 194 active cases having been recorded.

“The number of cases in need of hospitalisation for COVID-19 continues to decrease, with the country’s bed occupancy rate declining to 1.3 percent during the week under review, from 2.3 percent the previous week. There were no admissions to intensive care unit,” she said.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, Min Mutsvangwa revealed that, as at 28 March, 2022, a total of 4 917 541 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 3 498 431 people had received their second dose.

A total of 288 693 third doses have been administered to date.

“The National Vaccination Blitz saw 481 005 doses being administered between 21 and 25 March, 2022. Cabinet is encouraging those that have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this exercise.

“The nation is also being informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases detected in schools is on the decrease, and the vaccination of learners is in progress across the country,” said Min Mutsvangwa.