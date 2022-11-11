No-rewrites yet as Zimsec gives update on exam leaks investigations

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has remained silent on the possible re-writes of the leaked examination papers.

The examining body on Thursday issued an update on the ongoing investigations and arrests made so far. ZIMSEC first issued a statement on 17 October informing the nation that some candidates had been found to have had pre-access to some Ordinary Level Question Papers. Another statement was issued on 20 October giving an update on the investigations into the matter at hand.

In a statement released recently, ZIMSEC said candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified and their results will be annulled.

“As a result of the investigations some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appeared before the courts. Examination centre administrators who were the source of the leakage were apprehended together with their distribution networks,” reads the statement

The examining body has also reported that a man was arrested for selling fake certificates while police are tracing all candidates who shared question papers on social media.

“The Investigation team has arrested a man who fraudulently registered a SIM Card line in the name of ZIMSEC Mutare. Masquerading as a ZIMSEC official, he was found selling fake certificates and some question papers.

“The Police Forensic Unit is currently tracing all Candidates who shared the Question Papers on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. More candidates have been apprehended and arraigned before the courts,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the examining body says it has gone further in tightening security wherever question papers are, in transit and in custody, pending the writing of the examinations with investigation teams remaining on the ground and vigilant to weed out any residual unscrupulous elements within and without the chain.