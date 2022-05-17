No sugar shortage looming: ZSA

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) has dismissed claims that there is a looming shortage of sugar, reassuring that the Zimbabwe Sugar Industry remains committed to producing enough sugar for the local market.

Following the recent suspension of production by Tongaat Hulett, the country’s major sugar producer, the media and social media has been awash with claims that there was a looming shortage of sugar in the country.

In a statement, ZSA however allayed fears of a possible sugar shortage in the country.

“The ZSA is aware of misleading reports in the media stating that there is a looming shortage of sugar in the country due to the suspension of production by Tongaat Hulett, the country’s major sugar producer.

“We wish to advise all our valued stakeholders that these reports are unfounded and incorrect. There are adequate stocks of all types of sugar within the country following the successful resumption of the milling season in April 2022.”

ZSA said the sugar industry has been operating smoothly without an interruptions and does not expect any disturbances to sugarcane farming, sugar production or the distribution logistics which are currently in place.