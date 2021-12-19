No to marginalisED communities…as Second Republic shows readiness to tackle Matabeleland problems

Vincent Gono, Features Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has demonstrated a sincere willingness to extend a listening ear and a readiness to tackle the problems of Matabeleland as he rallies the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

He is doing that through infrastructure development that is responsive to the needs of communities as evidenced by the expedition of projects that had taken forever to complete in the previous political administration.

Roads that were old and littered with potholes have been constructed and made trafficable again while clinics, schools, bridges, dams and irrigation schemes have been constructed in various communities after he actualised the concept of devolution.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment has also been set in areas where there was no access to communication, making life a lot much easier to those in the country side especially those in areas close to the country’s borders who were accessing radio and TV signal from neighbouring countries.

The communities were therefore cut out from the rest of the country.

There is ample evidence to suggest that the devolution funds are a great deal to the previous marginalised communities who now have a say in the development of their areas.

A number of projects have been made a dream come true in Matabeleland North and South provinces and that have brought a lot of hope to the communities that spoke glowingly of the Second Republic with a sense of involvement.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister for Matabeleland North Province Cde Richard Moyo told Sunday News that, President Mnangagwa was grounded in the reality of people’s concerns and troubles and was no stranger to what needed to be done in Matabeleland as a region as espoused in the economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

He said it was fascinating that the new political dispensation hit the ground running by taking up, funding and setting achievable completion timelines for all the stalled projects in the region that separated it from the rest of the country and left its communities feeling neglected.

“Capital projects such as the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which is an important component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP) were financed and work is in progress. We are happy with the progress and hope that by early next year it will be complete,” he said.

The project is also expected to arrest the relocation and closure of industry in Bulawayo that is no longer a preferred investment destination owing to the perennial water shortages.

It is also going to create a greenbelt downstream where irrigation land has already been set.

The minister also spoke about the refurbishment of Unit 7 and 8 at the Hwange Power Station saying Unit 7 is expected to be commissioned in November next year while Unit 8 is scheduled for commissioning in February 2023.

Minister Moyo said the Bubi-Lupane irrigation expansion to 700 hectares was also a milestone achievement of the Second Republic and its commitment to ensuring food security in the province.

He also mentioned the 400 hectares Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga which he said was being worked on with a view of drawing water 2km from the scheme.

“Water was drawn 14km away but now there is a contractor working to reduce the distance to 2km. We also have a number of clinics, schools, bridges and roads that are being worked on using devolution funds in all our districts such as Lupane,

Tsholotsho, Umguza, Bubi and Nkayi. The Government is also working on the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road, Binga-Siabuwa-Karoi Road while it has completed provincial offices at Lupane Centre and relocation should be complete between February and March next year. Lupane Provincial Hospital and Lupane State University hostels as well as the provincial minister’s residence were all constructed by the Second Republic while Tsholotsho flood victims’ houses are almost complete,” said Cde Moyo.

“In short we have achieved so much in a very short space of time and that should be commended and credit should be given to President Mnangagwa for such a sterling job and for championing development in Matabeleland.

Zanu-PF politburo member who is also the chairman of the NMZWP Cde Richard Maduke Ndlovu said the President was not divorced to the needs of the Matabeleland communities and has shown sincerity in expediting the completion of projects in the provinces.

He said the idea where people talk freely about historical chapters with a view to bring healing and national unity was a master-stroke.

“It was the new dispensation that brought about an open dialogue around the issues of Gukurahundi with a view to allowing people to release bottled up anger so that healing could take place and let the country move in peace as a unit.

“Prior to the new dispensation, people never used to talk about such issues as Gukurahundi and when they did, it was in hushed tones. The closure of the chapter had been forced on people but President Mnangagwa opened it up and engaged with the affected communities through various stakeholders including traditional leaders,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said President Mnangagwa was a man of words and immense action who recognised the contribution of Zapu and Zipra in the liberation struggle and doesn’t look down upon anyone.

He said it was his expressed desire for the people to move together in unity where no one was left behind.

In Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province 2 000 hectares are set to be put under irrigation upon completion of the Tuli-Manyage Dam.

Gwanda RDC acting CEO Mr Nkosilathi Ncube said under the food security area they were focusing on developing the Guyu area with 2 000 hectares to be put under irrigation after the completion of the Tuli-Manyange Dam where they plan to do fisheries and enhance the district’s tourism potential.

Clinics, bridges, schools and dams are being constructed under devolution, a concept actualised by the Second Republic as the country drives towards vision 2030 aimed at creating an upper-middle class economy.

Council chairperson Councillor Jorum Ndlovu applauded the work that council was doing using devolution funds availed by the Second Republic in improving service delivery in communities.

“The idea is good. At least we have seen development and the good thing is that it is coming from the people who choose what priority areas to focus on. Some of the projects that were taking time to complete were completed,” said Clr Ndlovu.