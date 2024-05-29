No Warriors calls for Billiat, Muduhwa, Chikuhwa

29 May, 2024 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
No Warriors calls for Billiat, Muduhwa, Chikuhwa

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

CARETAKER Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

Zimbabwe ‘host’ Lesotho in Johannesburg on June 7, before taking on Bafana Bafana in Free State on June 11.

Khama Billiat

There were no call ups for Yadah Stars midfielder Khama Billiat, Highlanders duo of Peter Muduhwa and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa as earlier reported by some sections of the media yesterday.

Lynoth Chikuhwa

The Warriors will play against Nigeria in Rwanda in their second campaign match.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned Zimbabwe’s national soccer teams from using all local stadiums for international matches in 2019. This decision came after a CAF stadium inspection in November 2019 found that the stadiums did not meet CAF standards.

Warriors Squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

Related Stories:

DEFENDERS

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield) Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds