Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Public Service Commission has directed the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to submit names of teachers who have not reported for duty since the school opened for the first Phase on 21 September so that they will not receive their salaries for the period they absconded work.

The Commission has also directed the ministry to take appropriate disciplinary measures against the absentee teachers.

Public Service and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima said it was high time Government takes a stance regarding absenteeism of teachers particularly those with ZIMSEC examination classes.

“As Government we would start taking action and implementing No work no pay for teachers who have been absenting themselves from work despite Government directive regarding examination classes.

As Government we have not stopped paying teachers even though the salaries negotiations were still going on. Our leaners are not accessing the education we want them to because some teachers are not reporting for duty.

Teachers claim incapacitation but we have given them a 70 percent salary increment. From around ZWL$ 3000 to between ZWL$15 000 and ZWL$18 000,” he said.

Prof Mavima said Government will however, continue with negotiations with civil servants.

Civil Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe recently issued a circular requesting the Primary and Secondary Ministry to submit names of teachers who did not report for duty between 28 September and 6 November and also take appropriate action against those teachers.

“Reference is to your circular Number 11 of 2020 in connection with the reopening of schools for Cambridge and ZIMSEC examination classes Phase 1. The circular directed that all teachers in schools sitting for ZIMSEC examinations report for duty with effect from September 28, 2020.

The commission has however noted with concern that from the 28th of September to date (October 26) some of the teachers in schools that have ZIMSEC examination classes have not been reporting for duty. The Commission is therefore directing the ministry to take appropriate action against those teachers who are not reporting for duty on the basis of Public Service regulation as well as the “No work no pay” principle.

Please submit the schedule of all teachers that have been absenting themselves since September 2020 to the Commission by November 13 to ensure that appropriate action is taken,” he said.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has since issued a circular instructing all Provincial Education Directors to submit names of teachers who have failed to report for duty since September 28.

“The Public Service Commission have requested the details of teachers that have not reported for duty since the opening of phase 1 classes on September 28, 2020. While provinces and districts have submitting attendance statistics for teachers and learners to the command center, these did not have names.

“Provincial Education Directors are hereby directed to submit the details of teachers that have been absent from duty for the period September 28 to November 6 to the Head Office through their respective Human Resources Directors by end of day on Wednesday November 11,” reads the circular seen by this publication.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications Mr Taungana Ndoro said the ministry was responding to the request by the Public Service Commission.