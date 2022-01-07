Nominations for the Robert Mugabe Commendation Award now open

Sunday News Reporter, Brighton Moyo

THE Government has opened up nominations for the recently introduced Robert Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development to hardworking and deserving individuals.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the Government plans to award deserving citizens for their outstanding and transformative services to the country with the Robert Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development.

“Government intends to award deserving Zimbabwean Citizens with the Robert Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development.

“The individuals should be luminaries who have distinguished themselves through outstanding, transformative services in human capital development that has opened up achieved growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity,” he said.

The Government is requesting Zimbabweans to nominate people suitable for the award and these nominations should come with a brief detailed profile on the achievements of the nominee.

“Note that each nomination should be accompanied by a justification in the form of a brief detailed profile on the achievements for which the individual is deemed deserving of this special recognition and national honour.

“You may present your nominations inform of citation, which will be used when the individual is deemed deserving of this special honour or in the form of relevant document which celebrates and immortalises the achievement for prosperity,” he said.