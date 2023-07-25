Nomsa “Boyz”  commits to imparting skills

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

FORMER Mighty Warriors player Nomsa “Boyz” Moyo will now use most of her time imparting football and life skills to youngsters in the game, as part of her contribution to the communities that uplifted her in soccer.

Moyo said this in a wide ranging interview where she revealed that she was aiming at running tournaments at grassroots so as to reach out to as many budding players.

The football stalwart recently held an invitational tournament in Bulawayo with Young Flying Stars Sports Academy (YFSSA) where she is also a coach.

Moyo said this was the second tournament under her name. The inaugural was held last year.

Although Moyo had invited six developmental teams, only three turned up at Raylton Sports Club in Bulawayo.

YFSSA fielded two sides while the other was the Brazilians Academy. Eventual winners were YFSSA A team who beat the Brazilians 2-1.

Moyo said in organising the tournament, she had realised that upcoming football stars need to be groomed well so that they do not lose focus.

“The idea behind this was inspired by the fact that we are now seeing a lot of our promising stars fading away. Youngsters fail to find role models who speak to them as equals. I found this as an opportunity to impart skills and knowledge to the little ones who one day dream of playing for big teams.

“So, I talked to the players on life skills and how to behave as a player. Most of the time we lose players to alcohol and drug abuse because as elders we tend to judge than to understand what they are going through. Children in sport need guidance and that is what I’m spending most of my time on,” she said.

Young Flying Stars Sport Academy director Collen Nyambiya said they were committed to support Moyo in her endeavours.

“We are happy to be part of this initiative where we celebrate the life of Nomsa Moyo. She has made a sacrifice to teach young players valuable lessons in sport. Through her tournament the players get a chance to compete and also sharpen their minds.

“As Young Flying Stars Sport Academy is indeed indebted to Nomsa Moyo. We want to celebrate her while she is living and give her the recognition she deserves. The kids have to interact with this legend of the game and learn one or two concepts,” said Nyambiya.