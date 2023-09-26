Normal to below normal rainfalls predicted

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation has been advised of a higher probability that the country will receive varying normal to below normal rainfalls which are expected to be erratic in space and time, with violent storms, prolonged dry spells, flash floods and tropical cyclones as the season progresses.

Speaking at the post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the rainfall probabilities of the two sub-seasons (October-November-December 2023 and January-February-March 2024) were determined using statistical analysis and other climate prediction parameters.

He said these were derived from indicators that show historical trends, and also based on early warning indicator tools based on national, regional and international standards as guided by the World Meteorological Services approaches.

“The nation is informed that during the 2023/24 summer rainfall season, the three zones (Region one, two, and three) will have a higher probability of receiving normal to below normal rainfall for most of the sub-seasons that make the period October 2023 to March 2024. The bulk of Matabeleland North Province, parts of Midlands covering Gokwe North and South districts, and parts of Matabeleland South province are expected to receive below normal to normal rainfall, while normal rainfall with a bias towards below normal rainfall is highly likely for the remaining provinces.

“The rainfall is expected to be erratic in space and time, with violent storms, prolonged dry spells, flash floods and tropical cyclones as the season progresses. The Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor all the available seasonal climate indicators which influence Zimbabwe’s rainfall as they evolve,” said Minister Muswere.

@nyeve14

Ends//