NRZ board assess state of prime railway line

05 Mar, 2024

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve,  Sunday News Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe has embarked on a tour to assess the state of the north line from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

Led by board chairman Mike Madiro, the tour by the board comes following reported cases of derailment, vandalism of rail infrastructure as well as the accident which claimed three NRZ staffers.

NRZ Public Relations and Stakeholder Affairs manager Mr Andrew Kunambura confirmed the tour saying the Bulawayo – Victoria falls line is a prime line in terms of freight.

“The NRZ board, led by chairman Adv Mike Madiro, went on a tour of the north line on a motor trolley from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls. General Manager Ms Respina Zinyanduko and Chief Operations Officer Mrs Ainah Dube Kaguru and other NRZ senior managers were also on the tour.

“The tour covered the whole of the north line from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, with stops at Sawmills, Gwayi, Dete and Thomson Junction stations. The tour was mearnt to assess the state of the line which is a prime line in terms of freight,” said Mr Kunambura.

