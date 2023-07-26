NRZ makes two executive appointments 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) appointed Mrs Ainah Dube-Kaguru as the substantive Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Mr Patrick Mwashita as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

In a statement, NRZ public relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said Mrs Dube-Kaguru is a highly experienced NRZ manager, having joined the organisation in 1994 as a Trainee Traffic Officer.

“She was later appointed Planning Officer and also acted as Senior Planning Officer before moving to Real Estate in 2004 as Business Manager Real Estates. In 2013, she returned to the NRZ core business of operations after being appointed Manager Southern Area. In October 2022, she was appointed acting COO until her substantive appointment with effect from 1 July 2023,” he said.

Mrs Dube-Kaguru holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Rural and Urban Planning from the University of Zimbabwe. She also holds a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the National University of Science and Technology.

In addition to that, she holds a Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from the Institute of Marketing Management of South Africa and a Diploma in Real Estates with the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe.

Mr Kunambura said Mr Mwashita is a seasoned finance executive, he was running a consultancy firm before joining the NRZ in July 2023.

“He has more than 20 years’ experience working in finance, both in private and public sectors. He started his career in the private sector in 1999, later joining the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) where he worked as a Regional Accountant and Finance Manager before rising to the position of Director Finance and Administration until September 2022 after which he set up his own consultancy company.”

Mr Mwashita holds a first degree and a Master’s degree in Finance. He also has a number of professional qualifications including Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and is registered with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB). He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ).