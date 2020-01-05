NRZ rolls back freight target . . . Receives international accolade

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Museum has received a Certificate of Excellency from leading travel review website Trip Advisor for receiving consistently positive reviews from visitors, an official said.

In a statement, NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said over 60 percent of the visitors to the museum posted positive reviews on the Trip Advisor website.

“Most of the reviews posted on the TripAdvisor website by visitors to the museum were positive, with 61 percent of visitors rating their experience as excellent, 34 percent as good; four percent as average and one percent as poor,” he said.

The TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is given annually to hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions that receive consistently high reviews from customers during the course of the year.

For an attraction to qualify for a Certificate of Excellency, it must have a star rating of at least 4 out of 5.

During the period under review, the NRZ Museum received a rating of 4,5 out of 5.

The ratings are based on the visitor experiences to facilities.

Mr Maravanyika said the NRZ was excited about the development and would endeavour to continuously improve the standards of its museum so as to attract more visitors both locally and internationally.

“NRZ is happy that the majority of tourists to the museum found the visitor experience positive. Measures will be taken to address the concerns of visitors who found the service at the museum not up to the standard they expected. The endorsement from TripAdvisor comes at an opportune time as the NRZ is on a drive to market the museum to new overseas markets,” he said.

At present, the NRZ museum is patronised mostly by locals, with schoolchildren making the bulk of visitors to the museum.

In September 2019, the NRZ in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) hosted the Sanganai/ Hlanganani Buyers and Media Reception at the NRZ Museum to expose the tourism facility to new international tourists, especially from Asia.

TripAdvisor is an American travel and restaurant website that shows hotel and restaurant reviews, accommodation bookings and other travel-related content.

The social travel website has about 315 million reviewers (active and inactive) and over 730 million reviews of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel-related businesses.