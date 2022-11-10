NRZ steps up anti-corruption efforts

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has stepped up efforts in fighting corruption by heeding the incessant call by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for organisations in both public and private sectors to establish Integrity committees for the prevention of corruption in their institutions.

A workshop to conduct training on the establishment of an Integrity Committee is underway at the company’s training centre. The training workshop has been prompted to capacitate management on the roles and responsibilities of integrity committees in combating corruption.

Addressing the company’s management, ZACC General Manager Prevention of Corruption Mrs Clara Nyakotyo said the Integrity Committees have been devised to be part of the organisational structure to spearhead the prevention of corruption, related vices and maladministration.

“The Integrity Committee concept adopts a proactive rather than a reactive approach in dealing with corruption occurring within the sphere of control of an institution. It is a tool for mainstreaming corruption prevention in the routine business of organisations.

“It is essential to note that the most critical roles of integrity committees are to promote integrity of members of the organisations. Integrity is a key human quality that anchor other expected individual and institutional values of transparency, accountability, good corporate governance and others asenshrined in Chapter 9 of the Constitution,” said Mrs Nyakotyo.

Chapter 9 of the Constitution, specifically section 194 and 196 provides for principles of public administration and leadership with particular prescription on basic values and principles governing public administration and responsibilities of public officers and principles of leadership.

She said other expected roles and responsibilities of integrity committees in organisations include the fostering of anti-corruption policies and practices; training of staff on anti-corruption strategies; providing an efficient and transparent monitoring and reporting mechanism to expose unethical conduct and corruption in institutions.

“Through the continuous reporting of corrupt practices and occurrences in institutions and sharing of anti-corruption strategies with ZACC, integrity committees will help to cement the relationship between the Commission and their institutions. I therefore would applaud NRZ for the will to practically participate in the national anti-corruption efforts through capacitation of its integrity committee members on the operations of the committee,” said Mrs Nyakotyo.

Meanwhile the National Railways of Zimbabwe General Manager Mrs Respina Zinyanduko said the fight against corruption will enhance its drive towards capitalisation and spearheading vision 2030.

“As NRZ we are one of the companies that invited the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in the setting up of the Integrity committee. This committee will assist us as an organisation to deal with corruption issues, identify areas where we have exposures and prevent corruption. Instead of being reactive this committee will assist us in terms of being proactive and also assist ZACC as they will work closely to ensure our operations are corruption free,” said Mrs Zinyanduko.