NRZ to hold Annual General Stakeholders meeting

Brighton Moyo, Sunday News reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe will tomorrow (Friday) hold its seventh annual general meeting for stakeholders in Bulawayo.

In a statement, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said during the meeting audited financial statements and reports for the year ended 31 December 2020 from NRZ directors, auditors, chairman and the general manager will be presented.

“Notice is hereby given that the seventh annual general meeting of the stakeholders of the National Railways of Zimbabwe will be held at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Bulawayo. In the annual general meeting the auditor general will be authorised to appoint the auditors for the ensuing year and the changes on the directorate of the company will be noted ratified and reviewed,” reads the statement.

The passing away of the acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika in January this year and the payment of his terminal benefits will also be noted at the annual general meeting.