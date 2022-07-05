NSSA appoints acting General Manager

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board has in the interim appointed Dr Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, as acting general manager.

This follows investigations into NSSA’s general manager, Mr Arthur Manase’s corruption scandals with the board sending him on leave to pave way for investigations.

In a statement, NSSA chairman, Dr Percy Toriro said the board has appointed Dr Shava as acting general manager.

“The board has in the interim appointed Dr Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, as acting general manager to ensure business continuity whilst the investigation takes place. Stakeholders should therefore expect continuous uninterrupted service. Kindly be advised accordingly,” said Dr Toriro.

He said stakeholders must have followed with concern several allegations of problems at NSSA over the past few months.

Dr Toriro said the challenges are multi-layered and could be attributable to a variety of factors.

“Different state entities, including Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), have been seized with the issues. The Board has also been conducting its own investigations into the allegations. A comprehensive investigation has been instituted to get to the bottom of the matters,” he added.

He said to support this and ensure that the exercise was conducted in an independent and transparent environment, the board was sending the general manager on leave until the exercise is complete.

“The board fully supports all investigations as it believes this will restore confidence in NSSA.”

Mr Manase is at the centre of corruption allegations involving the plunder of funds at the institution amid reports that he received a US$750,000 housing loan and continues to take a monthly US$2,500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns a home.