NUST changes graduation date

The Sunday News

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology has changed its graduation date from 7 December to Wednesday 6 December 2023.

In a statement, Graduands were advised to take note of the changes and make sure that they follow all of the instructions that were given.

“The University would like to advise all 2023 Graduands that the graduation ceremony that was scheduled for 7 December, the date has been reversed to 6 December 2023,” reads the statement.

The graduation will take place at the University’s sports Field.

 

