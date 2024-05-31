NUST construction works register progress after a 20-year halt

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to commission the state-of-the-art Prof Phinias Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre at the National University of Science and Technology in November this year as the university continues to make significant progress on infrastructural development projects which had stalled for over 20 years.

Construction of the central library which stopped when the building was at 30 percent completion more than two decades ago is also expected to commence next year and is projected to be completed in 36 months.

This was revealed by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira in a written response to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Prof Murwira said riding President Mnangagwa’s philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo! Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” and with financial support from the Government and guidance from the Ministry, NUST adopted a new model which has seen it taking over all construction projects.

“NUST has made significant progress on infrastructural development projects. The new model of construction adopted saw NUST realising savings of over US$200,000 through the substitution of excessively designed finishes with simple top-class designs. In a space of two years, the University has almost finished constructing the state-of-the-art Prof Phinias-Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre, which took independent contractors 15 years to reach 60 percent completion before they abandoned the project

“Working together with Bulawayo Polytechnic and other sister institutions, NUST has reached 76 percent completion of the Tech Centre building, which will be finished in time for commissioning by President Mnangagwa during the university’s graduation on 15 November 2024. Already, Block B of the building is at 95 percent completion,” said Prof Murwira.

On the construction of the central library, Prof Murwira said a Structural Integrity Assessment of the building was conducted by independent assessors in 2023 and it was certified fit for continuing with construction works and construction is expected to start in 2025 and the building will be completed within 36 months.

“Other infrastructural works are at various levels of completion: These are Applied Chemistry Building at 70 percent completion, the Chemical Engineering Building (75 percent), and the Students Accommodation (10 percent). Outstanding works for Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering buildings are balustrading, laboratory and fittings, elevator systems, completion of electrical works and fume cupboards.

“At the Students Accommodation, 10 blocks had foundation completed while brickwork is at 10 percent. Once construction resumes, these buildings will be completed between 9 and 18 months,” said Prof Murwira.

