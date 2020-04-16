Nust increases sanitiser production to meet demand

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) says it is ready to increase production of hand sanitizers and will capacitate local Small and Medium Enterprises that are able to manufacture the product.

The university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said they were now increasing their capacity.

“We are making 2000 litres of sanitisers each week from NUST and we are ready to move to 5000 litres this week in conjunction with local SMEs. We want them to manufacture from their own premises,” he said.

Prof Dlodlo said this was going to enable them to dispatch more sanitizers to the public who needed them with the help of the SMEs.

He further said they were going into the manufacturing of face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with the assistance of the government.

“We are also going into the manufacturing of three layer face masks,” he said.

The Government said it is increasing the capacity of universities by providing them with material for PPE.

“We are increasing the capacity of our local universities to manufacture masks, gowns, sanitisers and other equipment. We also have 300 000 litres of ethanol that will be availed for those that have the capacity to produce sanitisers,” said Local Government Minister July Moyo who is a member of the National Taskforce on Covid-19.

He further said there were concerns raised on the safety of police officers manning roadblocks throughout the country, saying they were going to be given PPEs.

“We are going to get more masks, sanitisers and gloves for the security details who are at roadblocks so that they are safe. People also do not want to be in contact with people who have no protective clothing and security details are among those that had no protective clothing,” said Minister Moyo.