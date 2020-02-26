NUST lecturers go on strike

Sijabuliso Nyoni, Sunday news Reporter

LECTURERS at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo have down tools citing incapacitation.

In a statement, National University of Science and Technology Education Association (NUSTEDA) said lecturers wanted their salaries reviewed before they report for duty.

“The National University of Science and Technology Education Association (NUSTEDA) officially declares incapacitation on behalf of all NUST teaching staff. NUST Teaching staff will not be able to report for duty from the 26 of February 2020 until they are capacitated to do so,” Nusteda said.

Nust director of communications and marketing Mr Felix Moyo confirmed that the lecturers were not teaching.

“Today I’m sure that the staff members did no report for duty and what we need to do is to bring them back in class by talking to the principal so that they can get their pay, we are here to walk around and check to see what is happening around the campus, but there is no report for duties going on today,” said Mr Moyo.

The Government last reviewed lecturers’ salaries last year that saw teaching assistants, assistant lecturers, and administration assistants earning $3 270, up from $1 890, while lecturers earned about $4 827 from $2 790.

Executive deans, professors and dean of students are earning $6 606.