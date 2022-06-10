Nyamandlovu man arrested for murder

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Tsholotsho have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place in Nyamandlovu following a misunderstanding over a beast.

Clayton Jenkezi (37) was arrested for the murder of Jealous Sibanda, whose age was not given.

Confirming the incident, Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda advised the public to avoid taking matters in their own hands but should seek amicable ways to resolve disputes.

“We encourage citizens to desist from taking the law into their hands whenever they have misunderstandings. As the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Matabeleland North Province, we will allow the wheels of justice to turn and every offender shall be brought to book,” he said.

The incident reportedly took place on 4 June at the deceased’s homestead at Lushaba Riverbank in Nyamandlovu. Sibanda is said to have asked Jenkezi why he penned a beast inside his kraal and that the beast does not belong to him.

A misunderstanding then ensued between the two resulting to Jenkezi hitting the deceased once on the head with a wooden log.

The deceased died on the same day at around 7pm after being admitted at Tsholotsho District Hospital.