“NZIZI” by Sarungano: A Unique Collaboration 

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

THE official video for the song “NZIZI” by Sarungano, in collaboration with acclaimed Zimbabwean poet Chirikure Chirikure and Ilima Records, was recently unveiled.

Co-written by Sarungano and Chirikure Chirikure, with the backing of Josh Nyapimbi of Ilima Records, the song has reached the impressive number 7 position on the Top 20 charts of Zimbabwe’s Classic 263 radio station.

In a statement issued by ILima records, it is noted that the song “NZIZI” conveys a message about understanding the changing seasons of the year, using metaphorical references to rivers and floods to reflect on life’s challenges.

“So in life we should study the environment in whatever move we decide to make,” Chirikure highlighted. “And we have to respect nature and the environment. We leave it to the listener to interpret the song the way it hits them.”

“It was a great honour to be invited by Ilima Records to contribute to this project. They gave me a theme and the freedom to interpret it in any way I felt best, and this is what we came up with. I think collaborations of this kind should be encouraged as it enriches our music, our arts as a country,” Chiringure Chiringure added.

Sarungano (Innocent Kufakunesu) is a fast-rising young musician (guitar and mbira) and composer, who leads the band The Story Tellers. He is a product of the Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, nurtured and groomed by the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. In the more recent past, as he says: “We have been working with Josh Nyapimbi for a long time now, at Nyanga Arts Festival produced by Nhimbe Trust, and they have been sponsoring some of our projects.