Off-road charity and awareness drive slated for Old Gwanda road

OLD Gwanda road constructor, Zwane Investment will on Saturday host a charity and road awareness drive which will see participants networking and passing through some of the tourist attractions in the area that include Mhlahlandlela memorial shrine, Mzilikazi’s grave, Entunjambili and Gulabahwa caves among other attractions.

Zwane Investment recently got the green light from Government to start the construction of Old Gwanda Road under a build, operate and transfer model where it intends to set up two toll gates along the road.

The company has adopted the Government model of contracting several companies to construct the road, with six contractors having been engaged in the construction project, whose completion target is year end.

Speaking to Sunday News on Tuesday, the event organiser Mrs Delizitha Ncube said while the charity drive was initially earmarked for four wheel off-road vehicles, it has since been opened to all forms of vehicles including motorbikes.

“Zwane Enterprises Private Limited is hosting a Charity and Old Gwanda Road Awareness Drive on the 15 July 2023 along the Old Gwanda Road. We had initially set it for off road vehicles but have since opened it for other types of vehicles.

“Motorbikes and small/light vehicle cars will pay a participating fee of US$20 while four wheel off-road vehicles will pay US$50 participation fee. The number of people in the car are unlimited. So it can be a family and friends outing as well,” said Mrs Ncube.

The charity drive will commence at 8am from Bagcwele with numerous stopping points that include Mhlahlandlela, Entumbane (Mzilikazi’s grave), Ntunjambili Caves, Silobi Business Centre, Gulabahwa caves, Mtshabezi Dam, Dula, Mtshazo and Sigodo. Mrs Ncube said numerous activities have lined up for the day.

“Activities of the day will include driving, meeting, networking, enjoying tourist attractions, braai and traditional dance which will be witnessed at Dula. The type of traditional dance to expect will be amabhiza which is danced in the area,” said Mrs Ncube. Chiefs from the area are expected to grace the charity drive as well as legislators of Umzingwane, Matobo and Gwanda North.

Meanwhile preliminary are at an advanced stage ahead of the construction of the US$150 million 120km Old Gwanda Road with engineers and surveyors on the ground conducting the feasibility study which is expected to be completed in three weeks.

Old Gwanda Road has traditionally been a gravel road and is in bad shape resulting in motorists shunning it with those using it complaining that it leads to vehicle breakdowns.

