OK hands over six cars to Byo Grand Challenge winners

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

SIX Bulawayo residents were yesterday handed their motor vehicles that they won at the 36th edition of the OK Grand Challenge draw early this month.

One of the winners could not hide her excitement, revealing that she entered the competition after purchasing just a box of pens at OK Mart.

Three traders from the city won Hyundai H100 trucks while the other three got Nissan NP200 motor vehicles.

Five of the customers were drawn from OK Mart while the other was a shopper at OK Jason Moyo in the Central Business District (CBD).

The Bulawayo winners include local businessmen, Mr Senzangakhona Selome and Mr Mandlenkosi Dube, Mr Leeroy Phiri who could not attend the event due to religious commitments, Mr Fisani Ngwenya and Mrs Nomsa Maturure who were drawn from OK Mart while Mr Mike Musiiwa won at OK Jason Moyo.

This year’s Grand Challenge also saw one of the cars being donated to Bulawayo’s Emthunzini Wethemba Children’s Home, underscoring OK Zimbabwe’s commitment to philanthropy and community support.

Mrs Nomsa Maturure who also received a hamper from Eversharp could not hide her joy as she lifted a box of pens, which she described as the gateway to her dreams.

“It is because of this box of pens that I am now driving,” narrated Mrs Maturure in jubilation.

“I was frustrated by how my children were losing pens daily at school and thought of buying them in bulk to avoid buying them every day.

“The till operator asked me if I wanted to enter the draw and in my ignorance I told her that only people from Harare always win, but I fortunately gave him my number. I then later got a call that I had won a car and this is a dream come true,” said Mrs Maturure.

Another lucky winner, Mr Ngwenya, said when he got the phone call, he just remembered the day he went to OK Mart to buy his car shampoo and other car cleaning accessories.

“I frequently buy various products at OK Mart and I do not know which receipt won but when I received the call that I had won a car, a picture of a particular day while I was carrying a plastic bag with my car shampoo and other car cleaning detergents came to my mind and I think that is the day I entered the draw,” said Mr Ngwenya.

Mr Selome who runs bottle stores and bars in the city that include Insizwa Beer Garden in Old Magwegwe, Sengo Bottle Store (Entumbane) and Double Punch Sports bar in the city centre, among other business ventures said he was over the moon with the win.

He said the truck he won will come in handy in his business operations to transport his wares.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at OK Mart Bulawayo, OK Zimbabwe Business Executive, Mr Dumisani Nkala said the winners were a demonstration that the draw was for the entire nation.

“We have people who won in the entire country, from Karoi, Victoria Falls, Hwange and here in Bulawayo some of our loyal customers today are receiving these cars.

“We have also donated a car to Emthunzini Wethemba Children’s Home and we will continue to work closely with them assisting them with what they may need as part of our corporate social responsibility,” said Mr Nkala.

This year’s event was notable for its expanded prize pool following the inclusion of the OK Mart brand, offering 50 cars, including Nissan NP 200 cars and Hyundai H100 trucks, alongside the coveted grand prize, a Ford Ranger.

The prize distribution was made possible by the support of over 40 suppliers who collaborated with OK Zimbabwe to offer affordable prices, enhancing the overall Grand Challenge experience.

Since its inception in 1988, the event has grown into a cherished tradition that embodies the spirit of happiness and community at the heart of OK Zimbabwe.

For over three decades, they have endeavoured to create moments of joy and excitement, not just for customers, but also for their employees, stakeholders and the broader communities they serve.