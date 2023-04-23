OK Zimbabwe holds carnival in Bulawayo

OK Grand Challenge ambassador at OK Entumbane branch Ms Bridget Tshuma stands with some of the participating products displayed at the shop

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed giant retailer, OK Zimbabwe Limited yesterday launched, in style, it’s 35th edition of its signature promotion, the OK Grand Challenge through a march within the City Centre where it also paraded one of the 40 NP200 vehicles that are set to be won by lucky shoppers.

Led by Khumalo Primary School drum majorettes, the procession took off from OK Jason Moyo street branch and headed to OK Mart amid pop and funfare from onlookers doing their Saturday shopping.

The end point was the Jason Moyo street branch where onlookers and shoppers were entertained by the City’s on demand dance group, Ezimnyama Dance Group.

Speaking in a brief address, OK Zimbabwe Jason Moyo street branch manager Mr Rueben Nhliziyana, said this year’s OK Grand Challenge was the biggest ever.

“We are saying this year’s OK Grand Challenge is the biggest that you have ever seen or heard of. We have numerous prizes that are up for grabs, we have 40 NP200 cars and the main prize which is the US$60 000 Ford Ranger 2023 edition,” said Mr Nhliziyana.

He said to enter the competition, customers only have to make their way to any OK Zimbabwe stores dotted around the country, buy groceries worth $10 000 or more and ensure that they register with the till operator by supplying their name and phone numbers.

The OK Grand Challenge is the biggest and longest-running retail promotion in Zimbabwe, having been launched in 1988, however, the group skipped the 2020 edition owing to the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers enter the competition by availing their names, mobile and ID numbers to the till operators, while tech savvy individuals can register for the promotion through the chat board, web store so as to give many customers a fair chance to win.

Officially launching the popular promotion at the Marimba branch in Harare early this month, OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Maxwell Karombo said the promotion time was the peak trading period for the group hence a very important element to the business every year.

He said the retail group was promising “the biggest savings of the year” where consumers and shoppers enjoy rock bottom prices from across the 52 OK stores nationwide.

Speaking at the same occasion OK Zimbabwe marketing director, Mrs Juliet Ziswa, demystified the myth that only Harare based customers were the only ones who could win, saying anyone from any part of the country was eligible to enter the competition, a position that resonates well with the Second Republic ‘s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

The retail store has also introduced a refreshed logo with a modern and cleaner icon and a payoff line that says “My Happy Place”

OK Zimbabwe continues to grow its branch network under diverse brands like OK Stores, OK Mart, Bon Marche and the recently acquired Food Lovers, as well as specialty stores like pharmacies.