Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked as Manchester United Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be relieved of his duties after a 4-1 defeat away to Watford on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s team won two of their previous seven games. It was their third time conceding at least four goals in their last five Premier League games.

Despite the loss, the players continued to support him. Bruno Fernandes did so on the field when fans booed the manager and goalkeeper David De Gea offered a robust defence in his post-match interview.

Solskjaer began his career in management as the Manchester United reserve manager. He retired as a Manchester United player in 2007 before beginning as the reserve team manager in 2008.

He then returned to his native Norway to manage Molde FC. Three successful years brought him to back to the Football League with Cardiff. Solskjaer failed at Cardiff and returned to Molde for a second successful three-year spell. That positioned him to become the caretaker manager at Old Trafford in 2018.

Jose Mourinho was fired in December 2018. After a successful spell as caretaker manager, Solskjaer became his full-time replacement in March 2019.

He signed a controversial contract extension this year that tied him to the club until 2024.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League table on 17 points. They are six points off West Ham in the final Champions League place. Their next game is against Villareal in the Champions League on Tuesday. United need to get positive results in their final two Champions League games. They have seven points after four games and are not guaranteed to progress.

United face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two Premier League games. Then Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brentford, which are tougher tasks than they seem for this team. Potter’s Brighton kick off the Christmas period before Newcastle and Burnley finish out the year. -otbsports.com