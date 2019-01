The late Oliver Mtukudzi has been declared a national hero

AFRO-Jazz music legend Oliver Mtukudzi has been declared a national hero.

President Mnangagwa made the announcement on Thursday when he visited the late singer’s family in Norton.

The President said the Mtukudzi family will decide where and when Tuku will be buried.

Tuku died on Wednesday in hospital in Harare.

More details to follow…