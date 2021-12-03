Omicron variant detected in Masvingo

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in the country at the Masvingo Teachers College.

Zimbabwe has in the past few days recorded a spike in Covid-19 new cases with the Masvingo Teachers College being one of the learning institutions that was affected by the resurgence.

Speaking during a cleanup campaign in Masvingo today (Friday), Vice President Cde Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said they have already established that the Omicron variant is in the province.

“Let me reiterate that the entire world is still battling with Covid-19 pandemic. The recently reported Omicron Covid-19 new variant in neighbouring countries is a cause of great concern.

“The country has witnessed a lot of complacency in most communities in the recent past. Individuals are simply not paying attention to recommended Covid-19 measures. With the recent spike in Covid-19 infections in the first week of December, indications are that we are already in the fourth wave.

“In fact we have just done genomic sequencing and as I speak here in Masvingo we have already established the Omicron new variant at the teachers college,” said the Vice President.

VP Chiwenga urged the people to be vaccinated to ensure safety of families and communities this festive.

“Let’s all be aware. I urge all of us to get vaccinated and to continue to uphold the World Health Organization and Government of Zimbabwe Covid safety protocols.

“I know all of us we are looking forward to enjoy our Christmas, to enjoy our new year. Hatidi tipinde pachristmas tiine misodzi pamatema (We don’t want to get to Christmas crying),” said the Vice President.

VP Chiwenga said that the country has enough vaccines for everyone to get vaccinated.